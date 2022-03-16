- Advertisement -

A lady’s dream of securing a well-paying job to redeem herself from unemployment has been dashed over a fashion accessory she wore to her interview.

According to one young woman who took to social media to share her friend’s predicament, the friend wore an anklet to complete her look for her big day.

But after walking into the room to impress her employer, she was turned down because of the small piece of jewellery on her feet.

Demoralised by her friend’s story, she resorted to Twitter to seek the opinion of users about the plausible reason why she had to be denied the job over the anklet.

She wrote: “So my friend was denied a well-paying job today because she had a leg chain on. What has a leg chain got to do with acquiring a job?”