Lifestyle

Lady in a mess as her boyfriend of 5 years is set to marry another woman next week

By Mr. Tabernacle
A Nigerian lady, took to social media to share her heartbreak after discovering that her long-term boyfriend of five years was planning to marry another woman the following week.

In a video she posted online, the lady named Peculiar could be seen crying uncontrollably, expressing the pain and shock of learning about her partner’s upcoming marriage.

The caption accompanying the emotional video revealed the depth of Peculiar’s distress, stating, “I find out today that my serious boyfriend is getting married next week my 5-year relationship.”

This revelation left her devastated, as she grappled with the sudden and unexpected news of her partner’s impending marriage to someone else.

The video resonated with many viewers who empathized with Peculiar’s heartache and the betrayal she felt after investing five years in a relationship with someone she believed was serious about their commitment to each other.

The raw emotion displayed in the video captured the anguish of realizing that her partner had moved on to marry another person without her knowledge.

Source:GHPAGE

