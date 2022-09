- Advertisement -

Sad news received indicates that Georgina-Asor-Botchwey, the beautiful young lady who went missing after going for a nursing interview at Cape Coast has been found dead.

Georgina-Asor-Botchwey, was said to have gone missing since last Wednesday after she went to an interview in a nursing school at Cape Coast from Yeji.

According to earlier reports, efforts to reach her via her phone proved futile. One Nana Tea who seem to have an update broke the news on Facebook an hour ago.

READ THE POST BELOW