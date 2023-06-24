type here...
Lady nearly collapses at Maa Adwoa's corpse funeral as she wails unccontrollably
News

Lady nearly collapses at Maa Adwoa’s corpse funeral as she wails unccontrollably

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
lady nearly collapses at maa adwoa funeral
Tears and sorrow filled the atmosphere in Adum as Victoria Dapaah, aka Maa Adwoa, who was murdered by her alleged boyfriend was laid to rest Saturday 24 June.

The 26-year-old mother was murdered on the night of April 20, 2023, by her alleged boyfriend and Police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi around Dufie Towers behind Aseda House.

Hundreds of mourners including family, friends and sympathizers have thronged the funeral grounds to pay tribute and last respect as she is interred.

An inconsolable lady caused a stir as she wailed upon seeing the mortal remains of Maa Adwoa lying in state for burial.

Watch a video of the sad scenes at Maa Adwoa’s funeral below

