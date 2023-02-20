Lady pays shoemaker with gari, plate of rice after fixing her slippers

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady on Twitter has revealed how the scarcity of currency in the country left her with no choice but to pay a cobbler with food in her home.

The lady identified as Helen Temitope said she hired the shoemaker to repair her slippers but when he was done he asked her to pay him with any amount she had on hand because he had not made enough sales to afford food for days.

Shortage of naira notes in Nigeria has sparked chaos across the country as citizens have gone on a rampage to protest on the street. Banks have been burnt by irate youths.

Helen who also did not have any cash decided to pay him with a plate of rice and raw gari to satisfy his hunger because she felt pity for the artisan.

The young woman took to microblogging site, Twitter and shared a photo of the shoemaker eating the food in her compound.

@Tjazz41 commented; God will bless you xo xo xo xo xo much my sister. Do you know the most beautiful thing I love and cherished much about your actions? It was covering the guy’s face. You’ve earned my utmost respect from today ma’am!

@Topetopzy; God bless you my namesake. The pains on the street is indescribable. The mechanic workshop I went yesterday, same way they were hungry and needed to barb their head and no cash… Yet some thought it is a joke or exaggeration or staged.

@DarkHorseSteve; You don’t know what you’ve just done for that man. This policy makes me wonder how some of these guys survive this period.

@Nurse_Voke; This is an act of kindness. God bless you. And you don’t have to respond to people antagonising this, you covered his face and that’s a good thing.