Lady permanently tattoos boyfriend’s name on her face to prove her love for him

- Advertisement -

To express her unending love for her Nigerian boyfriend, a woman got the name tattooed on her face.

The lovely young girl went to a tattoo parlor and made the decision to permanently tattoo her man’s name on her face due to her love for him.

In a video she posted online, she can be seen having the tattoo of her boyfriend’s name, “Oluwatosin,” above her eyebrow.

She was observed beaming joyfully at the outcome after the treatment.

Watch the video below

@Kelly noted: “? A yoruba mannnnnn”

@Wudy ??? wrote: “Man how you pronounce the name ?”

@??The_Real Bibi ? ? said: “I’ve never seen the love that’ll push me to do this ??”

@Agegebread_ said: “This kind love eh, I never wan experience am??”

@Valor_Omega opined: “It has to be juju????????”