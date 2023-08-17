type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationshipLady permanently tattoos boyfriend’s name on her face to prove her love...
Relationship

Lady permanently tattoos boyfriend’s name on her face to prove her love for him

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

To express her unending love for her Nigerian boyfriend, a woman got the name tattooed on her face.

The lovely young girl went to a tattoo parlor and made the decision to permanently tattoo her man’s name on her face due to her love for him.

In a video she posted online, she can be seen having the tattoo of her boyfriend’s name, “Oluwatosin,” above her eyebrow.
She was observed beaming joyfully at the outcome after the treatment.

Watch the video below

@Kelly noted: “? A yoruba mannnnnn”

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

@Wudy ??? wrote: “Man how you pronounce the name ?”

@??The_Real Bibi ? ? said: “I’ve never seen the love that’ll push me to do this ??”

@Agegebread_ said: “This kind love eh, I never wan experience am??”

@Valor_Omega opined: “It has to be juju????????”

TODAY

Thursday, August 17, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
78.6 ° F
78.6 °
78.6 °
83 %
2.5mph
100 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways