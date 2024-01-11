type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationshipLady recalls how ex-boyfriend used her crying voice note as intro for...
Relationship

Lady recalls how ex-boyfriend used her crying voice note as intro for his song

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has recalled a hurtful memory of when her ex-boyfriend who is an upcoming artist, used her voice note where she cried as intro to his song.

She shared this on her Twitter account, @aiiy_bee, which has now gathered lots of attention.

According to her, they had been dating for a while and at one point, he was hurting her emotionally.

In a bid to rectify their issues, she sent him a voice note of her crying and asking them to patch the relationship.

To her greatest surprise, the lady discovered he used her voice note as the intro to his song which he titled, ‘Hurting’.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

She further explained how she had drank garri for weeks while saving to buy sneakers for this same man.

SEE POST BELOW

TODAY

Thursday, January 11, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.8 ° F
79.8 °
79.8 °
84 %
1mph
92 %
Thu
89 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more