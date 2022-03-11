‘He was there for me when you dumped me’ – Lady returns ex-boyfriend’s car gift out of respect for new boyfriend [Video]

- Advertisement -

An unnamed lady who is head over heels in love with her boyfriend has chosen love over all other materialistic things to save her blossoming relationship.

Apparently, the lady had received a car as a gift from her ex-boyfriend – a Nigerian singer identified as Kolly P – who seemed to have wanted to buy his way into her heart again.

To the singer’s surprise, the lady reached out to him a few hours later through a text message saying she has “no choice” but to return the vehicle because her current is not happy about it.

She wrote: “I’ll have to return the car gift. Mike is making this look tough already. He asked me to return the car if I truly love him and I think am left with no choice at the moment. Remember he was there for me all through when you left me then. I’m really really sorry.

“My brother will drop it off this evening. I’m extremely sorry, I can’t lose Mike for a car gift. He means a lot to me.”

The singer took to Instagram to share a video showing the moment she reacted with excitement when he presented the gift to the woman.

He also attached screenshots of the chat between him and the woman.

