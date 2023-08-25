“She went to bamba”: Lady runs mad after being dropped by an alleged Sakawa boy (VIDEO)

Shock as eyewitnesses express disbelief as a young lady wanders round the streets mad after being dropped off by an unknown car.

The trending video making the rounds on the internet and as seen in GhPage instagram account shows a young lady dressed in a yellow sleeveless top and black trouser, dancing and pulling off her bra and revealing her ‘melons’ in the middle of the road.

Eyewitness account has it that the lady was allegedly dropped in the middle of the road by a suspected yahoo boy returning from a party.

She was spotted well dressed, but suddenly began to behave in an abnormal manner which depicted madness.

Watch the video below: