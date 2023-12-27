Lady seeks advice online after her husband refused to buy Christmas cloth for her child

- Advertisement -

A lady has garnered the attention of many online after seeking advice from internet users regarding her partner and child.

Sharing on the microblogging platform X, she sought people’s advice regarding her partner’s refusal to buy her child a Christmas dress.



According to her tweet, her husband gifted all their children Christmas clothes but declined to gift the one she had before they got married.

She wrote, “My husband bought Xmas dresses for all our children except the child I had before I married him. What should I do?”



However, many internet users have taken to the comment section to express their individual opinions regarding the issue.

While some stated that his reason was valid, others condemned her husband’s action and advised her to purchase a gift item herself for her child.

Below are some of the comments,

@sav_254: Never seen a goal scored before the game started

@Hi_jack_2020: Did the “other” child’s father buy dresses for all the daughters?



@congokid243: Even though it feels morally wrong it’s not his responsibility. Never marry a woman with a child that will save you the troubles.

@SolutioNest1: When you make supper only make for you and your 1st child. Dad can sort himself and his kids out

@Uncle_Gudo: Guys don’t marry a single mother if you can’t take care of the child/children too. It’s that simple, inini I can’t so I stay away from them. It is what it is.