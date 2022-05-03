- Advertisement -

A young beautiful woman and gas explosion survivor has caused a frenzy on social media with jaw-dropping transformation photos showing her healing process.

Taking to Twitter, Shuribby shared a side by side photo of the aftermath of the fire incident and her remarkable transformation within six months.

The photos clearly showed the disfigurement in the upper part of her body from the incident that occurred late last year.

”November 2nd 2021 – May 2nd 2022,” she captioned the photos, indicating the timeline of her full recovery.

When another Twitter user @Oprahkayy asked: “Omg what happened?”

Shuri said “I survived a gas explosion at home”, and further reveal that she explore products like “honey, aloe Vera, vitamin c serum, jergens ultra healing, clean & clear morning burst” to hasten the process.

Some tweeters have disputed Shuri’s story, challenging that recovery from a gas explosion cannot look as perfect as she looks in her current photo.

Nwemel: This was you in March btw, if you really had this incident in November then it actually took just 4 months to heal from a fire incident with clear skin. Now except you are spider man, dead pool or clout-man then this recovery speed is impossible.

Daniel Regha: Shuri, I doubt u were involved in a fire accident cos it’s impossible for one to heal up this fast unless u did a plastic surgery which I doubt; By the way u posted a photo of u “with a clear skin a few weeks back” which falsifies ur recent tweet. This looks like a burn makeup.

Meanwhile, others have jumped to Shuri’s defence by sharing their individual experiences from similar fire incidents:

This is the picture of my brother in March 2022. 2nd frame of him in April 2022. less than 4 weeks pic.twitter.com/btARJeWsJz — Nwa Teacher™ (@officially_iyke) May 3, 2022

May 2021. vs May 2022

I remain Grateful ?? pic.twitter.com/YUiGLGyvgI — Echelon Nwokeoma ??? (@Echelonable) May 3, 2022

Her transformation is truly incredible.