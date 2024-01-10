Lady shares how she discovered that her elder sister is her biological mother

- Advertisement -

In a video that has taken social media by storm, a lady narrated how she found out that her sister is her biological mother.

The revelation came to light when her older sister reached out to her on social media after years of separation.

In a heart-wrenching confession, her sister revealed that their father had assaulted her when she was just 10 years old, resulting in her becoming pregnant and giving birth to the girl they had all believed to be their sister.

Armed with this newfound knowledge, the woman courageously confronted her parents about the family secret.

According to her account, her parents admitted that they had kept the truth hidden to avoid bringing shame upon the family, as they adhered to certain traditional values.

However, the weight of the secret became unbearable, prompting her to request permission to live with her older sister.

Upon reuniting with her older sister, the two decided to undergo a DNA test to confirm their biological relationship.

The results of the test provided the undeniable proof they sought, confirming that the woman was, indeed, the biological daughter of her sister.

With this confirmation, they took the courageous step of reporting the sexual assault to the authorities.

As a result, their father was arrested and subsequently sentenced to jail, finally facing the consequences of his heinous actions.