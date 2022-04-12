type here...
Lady shares live video session of friend’s bedroom session with boyfriend 

By Albert
A lady revealed the bedroom session of her friend during a live video session.

In the video shared on social media, the lady was seen dancing while her friend was having a good time with her boyfriend.

She went on to shift the focus of the camera to the unsuspecting couple who were engrossed in the intimate session.

The gentleman could be seen sweating profusely on the lady as he moved to and fro. There were pockets of moans from the lady who was enjoying the act.

However, they did not know they were been videoed by their friend who appeared nonchalant.

The video has been making waves on social media and many have reacted by questioning the motivation behind the lady’s decision to video her friends during their intimate moments.

Cara wrote: I’m embarrassed, u see a man and like each other, courtesy demands he respect u and ur privacy and get a respectable place for u to pleasure each other.

Tedy wrote: It’s so sad…..young lads are just destroying themselves. Funny enough d place isn’t a serene room. It’s Fan n not Air conditioning system. Emulsion paint on d wall instead of a screeded wall with nice paint. It’s even wrapper instead of blanket. Na poverty fuck be dis.

Timere wrote: See the way she so comfortable being there as they are fucking. This is not the first time thing is happening, even casually making video? Abi is it skit?

