Are you the only lady that men have slept with in Accra? – A Plus blasts Abena Korkor

By Qwame Benedict
A-Plus and Abena Korkor
Musician turned politician Kwame A Plus has blasted Abena Korkor in a video that has surfaced on social media.

This blast comes days after Abena Korkor mentioned the names of some big men who have allegedly slept with her and her allegation that Sammy Awuku wants her dead for exposing him.

In the video, A-Plus is heard asking if Abena Korkor is the only lady in Accra to have slept with big men that she is always making noise on social media.

According to him, he doesn’t care if his name is mentioned by Abena Korkor as one of the people who have had sex with her adding that if he has done that no one can do anything to him.

He continued that Abena has consensual sex with all these supposed big men so why must she always come out to remind Ghanaians and tarnish the image of the big men.

A-Plus continued that Ghanaians are always saying Abena Korkor is having a relapse because of her bipolar but that is not the case.

He blamed that on the supposed cheap weed that Abena Korkor has been smoking.

    Source:Ghpage

