A lady has done the unthinkable after using money meant for her mother’s befitting burial to buy her car for herself.

The lady apart from buying the brand new car for herself, also booked herself a vacation with the remaining money.

In a video sighted on social media, the lady’s brother confronted her to find out what happened.

According to the brother, he received a call from a funeral home informing him that his mother had been cremated and he was confused as to why it happened so.

But his sister responded by saying that she ordered the cremation to be done because it was cheaper than organising a burial for their late mother.

She continued by claiming that their mother never took care of them while alive and therefore didn’t see the need to organise a funeral for her.