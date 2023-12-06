A young lady has stormed the street in search of a husband.
The unknown lady in the photo is seen standing on a busy road believed to be a market and holding cardboard seeking a husband.
From the inscription on the placard, she is 35 years old and still single so she is in search of a husband.
It reads: “35 YEARS I NEED A HUSBAND”
See the photo below:
Read some comments below:
Awaafo Joseph: “You have finished with the men and now you want a husband. Continue searching. Good luck”
Tess Owu: “She hasn’t seen anything yet ?????”
Jeho Shaphat: “Wow has it gotten to this level”
Camron Man: “Go and marry your father ?”
Baasun Wan: “??? you’re now begging for husband”
Zuberu Dangor: “Go to date rush??”
Zelamsy ZeeBeatz: “How will I get her number? I’m interested”
Bra Ntatia: “CEO of where did you get my number from, you’re not my kind of man, and can you take care of me is wanting a husband now ????”
Victoria Jane Hooper: “Check well o i see a guy standing in front off u no be husband dat?”