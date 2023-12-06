type here...
Lady storms the street with a placard to look for a husband

By Qwame Benedict
A young lady has stormed the street in search of a husband.

The unknown lady in the photo is seen standing on a busy road believed to be a market and holding cardboard seeking a husband.

From the inscription on the placard, she is 35 years old and still single so she is in search of a husband.

It reads: “35 YEARS I NEED A HUSBAND”

See the photo below:

Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Read some comments below:

Awaafo Joseph: “You have finished with the men and now you want a husband. Continue searching. Good luck”

Tess Owu: “She hasn’t seen anything yet ?????”

Jeho Shaphat: “Wow has it gotten to this level”

Camron Man: “Go and marry your father ?”

Baasun Wan: “??? you’re now begging for husband”

Zuberu Dangor: “Go to date rush??”

Zelamsy ZeeBeatz: “How will I get her number? I’m interested”

Bra Ntatia: “CEO of where did you get my number from, you’re not my kind of man, and can you take care of me is wanting a husband now ????”

Victoria Jane Hooper: “Check well o i see a guy standing in front off u no be husband dat?”

