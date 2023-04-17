type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLady suffers maggots infestation after getting butt enlargement surgery - Video
News

Lady suffers maggots infestation after getting butt enlargement surgery – Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

In this day and age, most young females fall under youthful and social media pressure to do things that they later regret which cause damaging effects to them and family.

The sense of urgency to become popular by all means among some ladies is unmatched.

Lately, butt enlargements (BBL) have become ‘a normal thing’ and as such millions of women have joined in to shape thier butts to a desired size.

Plastic Surgery, Liposuction, cosmetic surgery, collagen injections, BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), etc are some of the professional terms used to describe the process of going under the knife to enhance one’s body parts.

Over the years, the process has caught on, especially among high-class women worldwide and Ghanaian women have not been left out of the race to look ‘Classy’.

In Ghana, many women in the public space have been accused of undergoing plastic surgery to have their new looks.

Whiles many have denied the allegation, some have boldly confirmed going under the knife for their personal reasons.

A lady has suffers maggots infestation after getting butt enlargement surgery, a chilling to that effect has surfaced online.

In the viral video shared, the lady is seen lying on bed helpless and in pain while maggots come out her butts.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 17, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    83 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News