Lady tattoos boyfriend’s name on her forehead as a sign of everlasting commitment to him

A viral video featuring Lizah Njeri, a Kenyan woman, shows her ‘tattooing’ her lover’s name on her forehead, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.

Many netizens have expressed concern, advising her against such a permanent gesture.

Lizah Njeri clarified that the marking on her forehead was henna, not a permanent tattoo. She explained that it was her way of demonstrating commitment to her relationship and love for her partner.

The video, which has gained widespread attention, captures the moment Lizah Njeri reveals the henna artwork on her forehead, claiming it to be a tattoo of her lover’s name. She emphasized that her decision was driven by love.

While some viewers initially mistook the henna design for a permanent tattoo, others were quick to point out that henna fades over time.

Netizens flooded her comment section with a mix of cautionary advice and admiration for her dedication to her relationship.

Commenters advised Lizah to consider the potential consequences of such gestures driven by love, cautioning her against potential regrets in the future.

However, some praised her commitment, expressing a desire to find partners as devoted as she appears to be.