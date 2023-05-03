- Advertisement -

A young lady who played a wild card on her father has gone out to share a story of how she pulled a smart move on him.

Apparently, she set up a profile on the popular dating app, Tinder, to catfish her father who was looking for love.

Hilariously, the father had developed strong feelings for the person assuming a false identity to the point where he began to send her money.

Unknown to him, it was his own pretentious daughter hiding behind the fake profile to enjoy the monetary gifts.

She revealed this in a tweet that has since gone viral.

The story gained traction on Twitter and got many reactions, but some people doubt her sincerity.

See the tweet below: