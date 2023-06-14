type here...
Lady walks into a neighbour’s room and slaughters her child – [VIDEO]

By Mr. Tabernacle
Is the world coming to an end? The things that are happening at a fast rate that I begin to question a lot of things.

In the last few months, all the news that has taken dominance is strange and weird.

In the latest shocking and disturbing stories chanced on, A lady walked into a house in Owerri and slaughtered a little child for no reason.

So from the story and information gathered, when the lady was nabbed and asked why she did that she mentioned that it was a direction from the Holy Spirit.

Her reply angered residents and they beat the lady mercilessly until blood started to ooze from her nose.

    Source:GHPAGE

