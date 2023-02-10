- Advertisement -

Being a beautiful young woman pursuing your tertiary education comes with so much joy and pride, but it appears there’s a hidden price to pay if you are unfortunate to attend some Universities in Africa.

Reports of lecturers making sexual advances at female students are nothing new on the continent as women – most especially the endowed sets – become targets of constant harassment.

A recent female graduate from one of Nigeria’s universities has revealed that she had to wear a wedding ring while in school to avoid a lecturer’s sexual advances.

She shared a video of her dancing after her final exam and revealed she was rejoicing primarily because she succeeded in completing school without giving out her body to a lecturer.

In a video she posted to TikTok, the fresh graduate asked her followers “Lecturer frustrate you to the point you have to lie you are married?”

Watch the video below.

Other TikTok users also responded with stories of how they wore wedding rings or deployed various tactics to avoid sexual harassment.

It would be recalled that a fresh female graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede has confessed that she was able to pass all her exams while in school by sleeping with her lecturers.

According to the lady who couldn’t hide her joy after successfully passing out from the tertiary institution, if not for her vajayjay, she would have been expelled from the school due to poor grades.

But thanks be to God who created her as a woman, she was able to manipulate her lecturers to give her good grades with the help of her vajayjay.

Sharing a video of her final moments inside the school campus, she said:

“Omo today is a very long day mehn. Nekede bye bye. This nekede stress, it ends today. I’m now a graduate. It can only be God o. It can only be God and my pussy o.”

This is the same template most ladies used in the university to pass out with flying colours.

The video sparked outrage as some students called on the school’s authorities to penalize her by revoking her certificate because it was acquired fraudulently.