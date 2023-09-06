Lady weeps as boyfriend of 3 years tell her she’s not his type and class after pregnancy

- Advertisement -

A lady has stirred reactions online as she shared the unexpected response she received from her partner after playing a pregnancy prank on him to test how he would respond to the news.

The young woman announced in her boyfriend’s DM that they were having a child together in an effort to playfully pull his leg.



He initially thought she was playing a joke on him, but as she persisted, he started to suspect she could actually be serious.



CONFIDENCE commented: “And you’re so beautiful ?… how could he?”

Tee Blaq reacted: “SMH . It’s really funny how y’all ladies commenting are putting the blame on the guy . Man give her the green light but she was too in love to see it.”

Worthy wrote: “All the guys I dated I used pregnancy prank to collect abortion money nothing concern me if u love me or not na money I want????”



stephyfrances2 said: “my pain is not even about the pregnancy prank but,the truth behind the prank?????”

Khutšo Khummy enquired: “But how do you date someone who tells you in the beginning that you’re not his type? And you take it as a challenge to ‘work harder’ to be his type.?”

