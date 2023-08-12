Lady weeps bitterly as business she’s been building for 6 years burns to ashes [Video]

- Advertisement -

A young lady has been left devasted as her shop and business she’s been building for over 6 years got destroyed at night by fire.

The businesswoman, who was into event planning and management, was forced to square one after her shop went ablaze in the dead of the night, for a reason yet to be ascertained.

A video which has gone viral shows the moment the lady was filming and helplessly staring at her business and shop being burnt down to ashes.

She kept breathing heavily and making mourning sounds over her loss as she couldn’t do anything and firefighters were not spotted on the scene.

Another part shows the aftermath of the shop at daybreak looking completely destroyed by the fire accident.