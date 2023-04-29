type here...
GhPageNewsLady who caused Maa Adwoa’s death finally found - Full Details
News

Lady who caused Maa Adwoa’s death finally found – Full Details

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Maa Adwoa killed by Police Inspector
The lady who allegedly called the late Victoria Dapaah, aka Maa Adwoa, on the phone to meet her for a conversation but ended up being killed by her Police Inspector boyfriend has now been found.

Following the gruesome murder of the 24-year-old in Adum-Kumasi, it was alleged that Maa Adwoa’s best friend persuaded her after refusing to pick up Inspector Ahmed Twumasi’s calls due to their differences.

Subsequently, the woman whose name has been given as Eunice Owusu Boakye but nicknamed Okese was reported to have been nabbed for her alleged involvement in the crime.

It was reported that Okese is assisting the police with investigations to establish the facts of the case. But it turns out that the earlier reports were not true.

Exclusive information received by GHPage confirms that the woman in question is in no way related to Maa Adwoa as her friend nor has she been arrested.

Apparently, she befriended the police officer who was fondly touted as Antie Naa in the police barracks for his vital role in resolving relationship issues among his friends after he helped to save her relationship with her boyfriend.

