Entertainment
Entertainment

“Who send her?” – Lady who embarked on 130-hours exotic dance-a-thon faints on stage (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nigerian lady aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual dancing hour and reportedly fainted during her dance-a-thon attempt.

A video of the incident was recently uploaded on Instagram. Prior to this, she had announced her plan to dance for a total of 130 hours to break the record.

After allegedly completing several hours of dancing, she fell to the ground as seen in the video.

This event has drawn the attention of concerned individuals who shared their opinions in the comment section.

Watch the video below

Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

See some reactions below:

banta_blacky: “Na who send her? I guess she is not from Nigeria.”

abjluxuryhub: “Someone that has never been to the gym for once in her life, never strength trained or did a mock test will just come out and try to beat a record they didn’t prepare for.”

ladyque_1: “Make she change am to FAINT-A-THON.”

skushi_ex: “Who send her na by force to be famous? well make she get well soon.”

motunrayograce1: “Am I seeing 24 hours? She didn’t even do a quarter. Not even 1/5 and she passed out. Hope she’s okay now sha. Ife & ina.”

