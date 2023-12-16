Lady who prayed for her friend’s marriage marries the man 6 months after they divorced

- Advertisement -

Safiyyah, a Nigerian woman, is currently facing backlash on social media after getting married to her friend’s husband, Ruffy, only 6 months after they got divorced.

A news has been trending online on the X platform, as Safiyyah shares video featuring her wedding with her dream man, which occurred over the weekend.

While there was no confirmed reports, many suggest that the her friend, Kawthar and husband divorced due to her adoption of feminist beliefs following their marriage.

In 2020, Sir Ruffy had married Kawthar. Following their wedding, Safiyya went under the post Sir Ruffy made to congratulate him on marrying her friend and he responded, thanking her.

Three years down the line, Sir Ruffy divorced Kawther and married Safiyya less than 6 months after the divorce.

The newlywed couple took to X to share photos and videos from their wedding ceremony and tweeps are not happy at all with them for what they did to Kawther.