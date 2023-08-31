“I didn’t get any land from You” – Akuapem Poloo exposes as she replies to Ayisha Modi; Rev Obofour dragged into the case

In a recent revelation, the Ghanaian actress and enterprising figure, Akuapem Poloo, has shed light on a series of falsehoods spun by Ayisha Modi, exposing her intricate web of deceit. The drama unfolded as Ayisha Modi’s claim of gifting Akuapem Poloo a parcel of land turned out to be nothing more than a fabrication.

Ayisha Modi, whose history is riddled with inconsistencies, stands as a testament to the depths of pathological dishonesty. Her tendency to alter narratives when it comes to divulging information has been unveiled in stark contrast.

A striking instance of her duplicity emerged from an interview conducted in 2020 with Delay, during which Ayisha Modi asserted that Reverend Obofour had magnanimously bestowed upon her a luxurious house and a sprawling expanse of land in the coveted East Legon area. However, as the sands of time continued to shift, so did her claims.

In a more recent interview, Ayisha Modi retracted her prior statement, now confessing that the aforementioned revered figure had never bestowed her with the said piece of land.

Adding another twist to this intricate tale, Ayisha Modi granted an interview on the 30th of August, 2023. In this discourse, she boldly declared that she had bestowed not only Akuapem Poloo but also the renowned Comedian Warris and an additional eight individuals with plots of land as generous gifts.

Yet, the narrative takes an unexpected turn as Akuapem Poloo herself interjects in the comments section, resolutely dispelling Ayisha Modi’s claims by clarifying that she had never been a beneficiary of any land from her.

This entire saga underscores the power of truth as a formidable force that ultimately surfaces, irrespective of the intricate webs woven by deceit.

The unravelling of Ayisha Modi’s claims serves as a vivid reminder that honesty and consistency are the cornerstones upon which trust is built. In the ever-evolving landscape of revelations, it becomes evident that while lies may temporarily shimmer, they are inevitably dimmed by the luminosity of truth.