Landlady fakes tenant’s death in bizarre scheme to collect unpaid bills

- Advertisement -

In a rather bizarre story, a landlady conspired with his tenant Kenny Tore to fake his death.

Kenny and his landlady Concilia Tabvunya orchestrated this audacious scheme in a ploy to force his relatives to settle his backdated rent and unpaid bills, totaling US$380, which had accrued over the course of four months.

This strange plan unfolded as Kenny Tore found himself in dire straits due to unpaid debts owed to him by his elder brother, Tenson. In a desperate attempt to recoup his wages, Kenny and his landlady, Concilia Tabvunya, hatched an extraordinary idea: fake Kenny’s death.

It was Concilia who took the initiative to send a fabricated message to Kenny’s family, falsely informing them of his supposed demise. The message reached Kenny’s ex-wife, who, unaware of the prank, began the process of procuring a funeral policy for her former spouse.

“It’s true that I phoned Kenny’s relatives, after agreeing with him, informing them about a fake death because he has been suffering with his brother not paying him his dues,” Concilia confirmed.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

When Kenny’s family members arrived at the house to mourn his “passing,” they were met with a shocking revelation. Unable to pay the accumulated rent and bills, they left the premises in anger, leaving behind a perplexing trail of deceit.