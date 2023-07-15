Landlord removes tenant’s roof for failing to pay her 6 months’ rent

- Advertisement -

Some house owners don’t have any chill at all. The moment you owe them, they take the drastic measure to put you in a very uncomfortable situation(s).

A landlord has expressed his anger at a tenant over 6 months of house rent arrears. The landlord has reportedly removed the roof of the tenant’s room.

The victim is a mother of three. She has been left stranded after her landlord allegedly removed the roof of her house over unpaid 6 months’ rent in Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Rivers journalist, Allwell Ene, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 6, 2023.