type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLandlord removes tenant's roof for failing to pay her 6 months' rent
News

Landlord removes tenant’s roof for failing to pay her 6 months’ rent

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Some house owners don’t have any chill at all. The moment you owe them, they take the drastic measure to put you in a very uncomfortable situation(s).

A landlord has expressed his anger at a tenant over 6 months of house rent arrears. The landlord has reportedly removed the roof of the tenant’s room.

The victim is a mother of three. She has been left stranded after her landlord allegedly removed the roof of her house over unpaid 6 months’ rent in Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Rivers journalist, Allwell Ene, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Saturday, July 15, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    81.3 ° F
    81.3 °
    81.3 °
    76 %
    3.5mph
    60 %
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways