Former chief drummer of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabel, has made some wild claims about the national team after their exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to the football enthusiast, a lady named Abiba who visited the Black Stars hotel to work on the players’ hairstyles contributed to the team’s defeat to Uruguay in their last group match.

Elaborating on his allegation of perceived bad luck associated with the hairstylist, Langabel said Ghana has always lost in major tournaments anytime “the lady comes around”.

In a video making the rounds, he also alleged that she enjoys the luxury of lodging overnight in the player’s hotel for reasons yet known.

Langabel said he was compelled to question the Black Stars team manager why the said lady was allowed again at the hotel in Qatar a day before the clash with Uruguay.

“I have been with the Black Stars for a very long time so I know what’s happening with the team. There’s this lady who mostly visits the players at the team hotel to work on their hairstyles.

“Anytime this lady called Abiba visits the players to work on their hairstyles at the team hotel she’ll be there from evening till the next morning and I’m surprised.

Langabel also cited 5 instances where Abiba’s presence in the Black Star camp brought bad luck to the team.

“In every major tournaments that we have participated from Equitorial Guinea, Egypt, Brazil and others that this lady has visited the players at the team hotel to do their hair we end up losing the next match.

“I saw her climbing up the team hotel with the Black Stars manager and Salisu in Qatar a day before our match against Uruguay so I asked the manager that why did they allow this girl to the hotel and he said some of the players wanted to do their hair.