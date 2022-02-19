type here...
Lapaz: Okada rider dies on the spot after unsuccessful manoeuvre, passenger in critical condition

By Albert
On Saturday morning, a commercial motorbike “okada” rider died on the spot at the Lapaz traffic light in Accra, while his passenger was brought to the hospital.

According to an eyewitness, Peter Owusu, the okada rider was attempting to manoeuvre his way between two vehicles when the sad tragedy occurred.

The biker, according to the eyewitness, crashed on the road following the failed manoeuvre.

He said, “He fell on one side and the tanker crushed his head.”

M-18-GW 5681 is the motor’s registration number.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet, which could have contributed to his death after his skull burst and gushed blood.

The incident is being investigated by the police, who are currently on the site directing traffic.

