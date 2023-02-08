Last video before Ebony Reigns’ demise resurfaces 5 years on

Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, aka Ebony Reigns, an Afro-dancehall artist, died unexpectedly on February 8, 2018. Today marks exactly 5 years.

Ebony Reigns died tragically in an accident while returning from the Bono Region after visiting some members of his family.

One soldier, Vondee, and a close friend all died as a result of the crash that sent the car they were in into a ditch. Only the driver, reportedly, made it out alive.

Many Ghanaians are still reeling from the untimely death of the budding musician, who was on the verge of becoming the face of Ghanaian music at the time.

Her death broke many hearts. It felt like a dagger had been drawn through the feeble hearts of Ghanaians and her fans.

5th February, 2018. 5 years after Ebony Reigns tragic demise. pic.twitter.com/F63IPGbdbK — GHPage (@ghpage_com) February 8, 2023

On the fifth anniversary of her death, many people took to social media to remember Ebony Reigns and share their favourite memories of her.