Late Mohbad’s Father turns musician; Hits Studio to record his first single after son’s death

- Advertisement -

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late music crooner, Ilerioluwa Aloba, famously known as Mohbad has sent shocking vibrations across social media.

The father of the late sensational musician in a new video is seen at the studio exhibiting his singing prowess.

The father seemingly a fan of the rap culture spit some bars as he readies to soon bring out his song. He wants to ride on his late son’s fame and get into the spotlight.

The video since it went viral has seen a couple of people blasting the man for somewhat mocking his dead son.

People say that Mr Joseph was all these while envious of his son and as such wanted his time so he could shine on his own.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW