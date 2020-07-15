I quit Law School and used my final year fees to build biggest Charcoal Factory in Ghana

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian entrepreneur, Sulley Amin Abubakar, has in an interview with blogger Wode Maya zeroed in on how he quit law school to build what has now become the biggest charcoal factory in Ghana.

The company named Zaacoal innovatively produces stainless and affordable charcoal that prevents indoor air pollution for households and industries.

Amin explained that in his final year in law school he quit and started his charcoal business with his school fees.

The entrepreneur affirmed that his company is the biggest charcoal producer in West Africa per capacity today.

The law school dropout explained that” It all began with curiosity. It all began when I was in law school and on the usual commute to class, I observed that on every junction from where I resided at Osu, Oxford Street there was somebody selling coconut. So I asked myself with so many people selling coconut, what do they do with the waste. They would just dump it at the beaches and create a heap of coconut waste.”

He added that what really sparked the business idea was when he saw a kenkey seller light fire with coconut husk instead of firewood.

The young CEO stated that he had to travel to the north to learn how to make charcoal and afterward started burning coconut husks he would collect from sellers into charcoal at his home.

An inspired Wode Maya, in support of the young entrepreneur, asked his fans and subscribers to help him order 100,000 pieces of Zaacoal charcoal in his quest to proliferate youth entrepreneurship in Ghana.