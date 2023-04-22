type here...
Nigeria News
Nigeria News

Lawyer kills her husband after he discovered their houseboy is her biological son

By Kweku Derrick
lawyer kills husband
Abasiesebanga Ikoiwak, a 36-year-old lawyer from Nigeria has been arrested along with five others for allegedly killing her 41-year-old husband, Barrister Godwin Ikoiwak in Akwa Ibom State.

The late Barrister did not know that the boy who has been living with him in his house for years, was his wife’s son because the wife had told him that the child was her younger brother, according to the prosecution witness that stood before the Uyo High Court.

Also giving his testimony before the court, the deceased’s friend, Barrister Sunny Anyanwu, stated that Ikoiwak died following a phone conversation they had during which he disclosed that he was having issues with his wife over infidelity.

According to the account of Barrister Anyanwu, the deceased told to him that he reported the matter to his wife’s family who invited him to a meeting in their family compound in Nung Udoe Itak, Ikono LGA, but did not return home alive.

Anyanwu who is the 7th prosecution witness in the matter, also said that the late Barrister told him that his wife was having a sexual relationship with her former boss, a legal practitioner, Barrister, C.I. Odoh.

Ikoiwak had reportedly told Anyanwu that his wife stayed with a Catholic priest, Rev. Father Maurice Mbeke as a house help and the priest had impregnated her and they had a child who is now 19 years old named after her maternal grandfather.

The prosecution team headed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Akwa Ibom State, Barr. Joseph Umoren presented the audio evidences which were played in the open court.

    Source:GHPage

