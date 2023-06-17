Leading member of Nogokpo who summoned ArchBishop Agyinasare commits suicide – Details

- Advertisement -

One of the strong voices in ArchBishop Agyin Asare, Founder of the Perez Chapel International, Nogokpo summons 60-year-old Mr Christian Kwame Amuzu has committed suicide.

The deceased was the former Assembly Member for Nogokpo-Ativuta Electoral Area. His death has caused fear and panic among residents of Yelibato, a community near Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The body of Amuzu was found hanging on a rope in his living room in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The wife of the late Assembly Member, Madam Baby Amuzu, the aftermath of the sad incident said that the deceased did not complain of any issues before the incident.

She said, it was the deceased’s routine to drive their children to school each morning, but on a fateful day, the deceased declined the usual routine and instead asked her to take the children to school, giving no reason.

Madam Amuzu said she took the children to school and returned only to find his husband hanging on a rope in their living room.

The tragic incident has left many residents in the area wondering if the recent stalemate between the chiefs and people of Nogokpo and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, could have anything to do with the mysterious demise of the former Assembly Member.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Sacred Heart morgue at Abor, while the Agbozume Police command has begun investigations into the incident