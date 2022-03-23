type here...
Phone conversation between driver and armed robbers planning attack surfaces

By Qwame Benedict
Steve driver confessing
Steve driver
Hours ago we reported on a young man being arrested by officers of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly planning with some armed robbers to rob his father who had just returned from the states.

According to the earlier report, he decided to do that so he could be able to get money from his father because he claimed he was suffering.

During interrogation at the Police station, he mentioned that it was a church friend who gave him that idea.

Well, an audio conversation between him and the robbers has surfaced on social media where he is heard planning with them how to carry out the robbery successfully.

The driver in the audio was heard giving the robbers directions to his house and also how to get his father to give them the money.

He continued by telling them not to shoot him because that is his biological father but rather they should use their weapons to threaten him until he bring out the money.

Listen to the conversation below:

He told them that his father had lost his brother in a similar heist, so when they threatened to murder him, he wouldn’t try to outwit them and would gladly hand up the money.

