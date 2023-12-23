“Learn to appreciate others and congratulate Stonebwoy” – Shatta Wale scolds Shatta Movement fans

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning reggae dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has sent a word of caution to the Shatta Movement scolding them to appreciate the works of others and not otherwise.

This comes after Stonebwoy had a successful and sold out show at tue Accra Sport stadium on Friday, 22nd December, 2023.

The concert which was reportedly a success has been met by backlash by opposing fans who are trying any means to find faults with it but can’t find none.

This move has pushed the Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale to step in and call his people to order.

In a post sighted on his Facebook account, he reminded his fans that he’s here to preach peace and love and not division. He went to advise them to desist from trolling Stonebwoy because he did what he has already done.

Check out his full statement below

Let’s us all learn to appreciate ourselves for once and move on.

To say congrats to a fellow brother or sister won’t spoil anything.

I am too focused now to deal in who did it first or last ..

If we can change our attitude of how we support each other in this music business everyone will be happy

Yes Shatta wale did it

And Stonebwoy has done it too

That should be the glory and not gory

Ten million lashes but ano cry

Shatta movement I came here to teach love and not hate ..My ways to repair might be harsh but trust me that is the only way Ghana music will learn and bounce back into the realities of life !!

Shatta movement say congrats to the #BHIMPRESIDENT and let him also enjoy his moment in peace.

SHALOM