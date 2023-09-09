type here...
“Leave boxing for the people of bukom”: Ghanaians react as Freezy Macbones get whipped by Senegalese Opponent

By Osei Emmanuel
UK based Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah, widely known as Freezy Macbones, has been defeated by his Senegalese rival Seydou Konate in the middleweight (80kg) division in the ongoing Paris 2024 qualifiers in Dakar.

This matchup was an important step in the way to qualify for the Olympic Games set to take place in Paris next year.

However, a section of Ghanaians for reasons best known to them has taken the chance to troll the Ghanaian boxer to surrendered a move to represent the United Kingdom so as to fight for Ghana.

This latest happenings comes us to surprise to the other section who feels Ghana is not a country to die for as you’ll never get their full support in wanting times.

It is worth to note that he still has the chance to qualify through Asia and Europe (play-offs arrangement) which is set to take place next year.

We wish him all the best and more grease to his elbow.

