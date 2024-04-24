Leave EIB Network and start your own- Netizens advise Nana Aba

- Advertisement -

Social media users have advised and heaped praises on broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah.

This comes after the media personality took to her official Instagram page to update fans on her next action.

In the post by Nana Aba Anamoah, she divulged that she was currently in France for leisure and business.

She added that she had interviewed the French Ambassador for Sport, Samuel Ducroquet, and a sensational garbage influencer in France.

She disclosed in her post that she would drop the videos on her platforms as soon as possible.

She wrote;

Soon on my platforms:

1. Interview with France Ambassador for Sport, @samuelducroquet on innovation, sustainability etc. ahead of Paris Olympics.

2. Interview with the sensational garbage influencer, @ludovicf_off who’s working towards a cleaner planet through #ParisOlympics#Paris2024

Taking to the comment section, netizens praised Nana Aba Anamoah for working diligently regardless of her recent issues.

Others advised her to form her media platforms because according to them, the media personality is bigger than EIB Network