I will never leave my husband even if he cheats or asks me to – Mercy Asiedu

Ghanaian actress, Movie Producer and wife of Nana Agyeman Duah, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has made a bold statement about her marriage.

Mercy Asiedu regards her marriage as a lifelong commitment and has no intention of leaving her husband for any reason.

She made this disclosure in an interview while sharing her views on infidelity in marriages.

She believes that it should not come as a surprise if a man has more than one woman, as this practice has been recorded in the Bible.

Mercy Asiedu stated that just as she pursued her husband and won him over, anyone else could do the same.

Additionally, She has dreamed of getting married since childhood and is grateful to her husband for fulfilling that dream.

She acknowledges that other women may try to approach her husband, but she has no problem with that as long as they respect their place and do not interfere with her marriage.

She is confident that she can handle any situation that arises and maintain a healthy relationship with her husband.

In conclusion, Mrs Agyeman Duah is aware that other women may show interest in her husband, but she has chosen to trust him completely and is committed to making her marriage work.

She is blind and deaf to any outside interference and is focused solely on maintaining a strong bond with her husband.