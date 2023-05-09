- Advertisement -

Ghanaian radio personality and singer-songwriter, Jon Germain has for the first time publicly expressed his interest to host the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in the coming years.

The Radio Presenter and Great Event Host in the latest tweet asked Charter House who the Organizers of the VGMA hires him for the biggest Awards Night.

His public request comes after Ghanaians criticised this year’s hosts as being boring and lacking coordination to have made the event more interesting and lively.

They say this year’s selection wasn’t the best and particularly because the hosts did not gel with each other their blend, perhaps, was a bad idea.

This year’s event which was held at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 6, was hosted by TV personality Berla Mundi and actors Naa Ashorkor and James Gardner.

Last year’s edition was hosted by Giovanni Caleb, Sika Osei, and Berla Mundi, and the vibe on stage was just perfect.

In a tweet by Germain, He wrote: “They should Hire me to Host / MC Ghana Music Awards”