type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentLegendary Jon Germain lobbies to host VGMAs in the coming year
Entertainment

Legendary Jon Germain lobbies to host VGMAs in the coming year

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian radio personality and singer-songwriter, Jon Germain has for the first time publicly expressed his interest to host the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in the coming years.

The Radio Presenter and Great Event Host in the latest tweet asked Charter House who the Organizers of the VGMA hires him for the biggest Awards Night.

His public request comes after Ghanaians criticised this year’s hosts as being boring and lacking coordination to have made the event more interesting and lively.

They say this year’s selection wasn’t the best and particularly because the hosts did not gel with each other their blend, perhaps, was a bad idea.

This year’s event which was held at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 6, was hosted by TV personality Berla Mundi and actors Naa Ashorkor and James Gardner.

Last year’s edition was hosted by Giovanni Caleb, Sika Osei, and Berla Mundi, and the vibe on stage was just perfect.

In a tweet by Germain, He wrote: “They should Hire me to Host / MC Ghana Music Awards”

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 9, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    58 %
    1.3mph
    75 %
    Tue
    89 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News