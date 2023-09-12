Sad News: Legon Cities goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey has passed away at age 26

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian premier league side, Legon Cities formerly known as Wa All-Stars has announced the demise of their first goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey after a short illness, the club has confirmed.

Sackey has been with Legon Cities for the last 4 seasons and was their first choice keeper for a greater part of the previous seasons.

In a statement shared on their official Facebook account read;

“It is with a heavy heart that we sadly announce the passing of our goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey.

Sackey has been with us the last four seasons and was our first choice goalkeeper for a greater part of the last two seasons.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

His demise is a big blow to everyone associated with the club.

Our hearts and thoughts are with the bereaved family at this very difficult time.

The club is in touch with the family of Sylvester and would communicate our next course of action in the coming days.

Communications Division.“

We send our condolences to the family and wishes him a peaceful rest.