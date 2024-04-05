type here...
Legon Presec student who faked his kidnapping arrested

By Qwame Benedict
Presec-kidnapping
The Ghana Police Service has arrested a student of Legon Presec together with 5 others for faking his kidnapping.

It’s said that the student who needed money to travel outside Ghana decided to plan his kidnapping in a bid to get money from his parents.

After staging his kidnapping, his accomplices demanded a ransom of Ghc340,000 before his release but they only got Ghc20,000 from them.

In a statement released by the Police, they disclosed that all the six people who played a role in the plan have been arrested.

The statement continued that four(4) people which includes the said student were juveniles and therefore their names won’t be made public.

The other accomplices have been named Isaac Kissi Adjei aka Kofi Black and Courage Teiko aka Timmy.

Read the full statement below:

