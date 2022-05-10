- Advertisement -

This is an abomination to the highest order and the guy needs therapy to overcome all the trauma he has endured for the past decade.

A young guy who schools at University of Ghana (Legon) has opened up as to how his own biological mother started sleeping with him when he was just 14 years old.

As narrated by the guy in an anonymous confession, his mother claims he reminds her of his late father hence she has taken full advantage of that to sleep with him.

READ THE FULL CONFESSION BELOW;

Good evening sir, please post for me anonymously. I’m a 20years old young man in the University of Ghana. I grew with my mom, I’ve no idea who my Dad is. Mom said he died a year after I was born and she hasn’t been able to love anyone till date.

She also said I remind her of my Dad. My mom is currently 42 years old.Sir, my mom used to force me to have sex with her when I was 14years old. She didn’t let me go to a boarding school because of that. At a point, I started enjoying it too.

We had sex almost every night. It started affecting me academically because I used to have very little sleep at night. I complained at a point but when I did, she got me a classes teacher instead of making us stop.

It’s been more than 7years since we started having sex. I am currently on campus but I go home almost every day because her. I haven’t really been able to get myself a girlfriend because it feels like I love my mom more.

I’ve tried but I always give up on the lady and get back to mom. I’ve read things on people having relationship with their parents and it makes me feel terrible but I can’t stop wanting mom. Nobody really understands me.

I haven’t spoken to anyone about my affair with mom but I feel I can quit things with her when I get someone to talk to about it. I wish to have nice relationships like my friends but, I end up not giving the lady any attention or affection. I need help, I don’t want to end up like the people in the stories I’ve read. Thank you, sir.