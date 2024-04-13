Do not let anyone put unnecessary pressure on you on social media- Ohemaa Woyeje advises

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian journalist, Ohemaa Woyeje has sent a piece of advice to both upcoming and mainstream journalists, and Ghanaians at large.

The renowned media personality has asserted that things are not the same as they appear on the surface, hence, people should focus so much on their talents and not be deceived by what someone else is doing.

The host of Y’adwuma Nie on Angel FM sent these words of advice during a chat with Graphic online.

According to her “ If you can’t be anything, just be yourself. Don’t allow all these unrealistic standards set by certain people to sway you from your goals, or else you will not last long in the industry. Thrive on originality and carve your path rather than conforming to inconsistent norms.

She added, “If you pay heed to all of these pressures by some of our colleagues to dress in a certain way, drive certain types of cars, live by certain standards, you won’t make any impact in this industry”.