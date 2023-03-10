Twene Jonas has caused a frenzy after he shared a video riddled with inappropriate comments about the daughter of former President John Dramani Mahama.

The Ghanaian internet personality had asked the ex-President to send over Farida Gyamfua Mahama, to spend a week with him in the city of New York, where he’s currently based in the United States.

He incorrectly kept referring to Mahama’s daughter as Freda, but for those who know the ex-president has one daughter, it was certain that he was rightly referring to Farida.

It’s unclear Jonas’ agenda for making such seemingly pedophilic remarks. He went on to ask Farida to hit him up in the DMs for a private convo.

Watch the video below

For those who don’t know, Farida Mahama, 19, was born in 2004, eight years before her father’s presidency began on 24 July 2012 and ended on 7 January 2017.

She’s the youngest of the 5 children of Mr. Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama. She has 4 elder siblings who are all men; Sharaf, Jesse, Shafik and Shahid.

From the days of her father’s presidency, Farida was practically a child who has blossomed into a beautiful teenage girl and is now the love interest of many men.

Many of those who came across Twene Jonas’ video have publicly condemned him for sounding like a pervert.