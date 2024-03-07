Let Us All Support Lilwin- Dr. Likee Begs Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

Unlike Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin who uses any opportunity he gets to subtly fire some shots at Dr. Likee and his team, Dr. Likee has begged Ghanaians to support Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

Dr. Likee took time off his busy schedule to go and support his son, Kyekyeku during the movie premier of his much anticipated “1957” movie which took place at the SG Mall in Kumasi, yesterday, March 6, 2024.

Whilst speaking in an interview during the premier, Dr. Likee implored Ghanaians to support Lilwin just like they have supported Kyekyeku.

According to him, he is optimistic that after the shooting of Lilwin’s movie dubbed “A Country Called Ghana”, he will premier it, so, Ghanaians should support him when the need arises.

Papa Kumasi, Bernice Asare, Kyinkyinaa Twan, Sylvester Agyapong, and many other movie personalities also went to support Kyekyeku.