type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentLet Us All Support Lilwin- Dr. Likee Begs Ghanaians
Entertainment

Let Us All Support Lilwin- Dr. Likee Begs Ghanaians

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Unlike Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin who uses any opportunity he gets to subtly fire some shots at Dr. Likee and his team, Dr. Likee has begged Ghanaians to support Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

Dr. Likee took time off his busy schedule to go and support his son, Kyekyeku during the movie premier of his much anticipated “1957” movie which took place at the SG Mall in Kumasi, yesterday, March 6, 2024.

Whilst speaking in an interview during the premier, Dr. Likee implored Ghanaians to support Lilwin just like they have supported Kyekyeku.

According to him, he is optimistic that after the shooting of Lilwin’s movie dubbed “A Country Called Ghana”, he will premier it, so, Ghanaians should support him when the need arises.

Papa Kumasi, Bernice Asare, Kyinkyinaa Twan, Sylvester Agyapong, and many other movie personalities also went to support Kyekyeku.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, March 7, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
89 %
1.9mph
20 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more