Ghanaian actress Adu Safowaa has bared her teeth at fellow actress Yvonne Nelson and scores of celebrities who have reached out to the public to solicit funds to support their embattled colleague Beverly Afaglo.

This comes on the heels of a fire that gutted and razed down her house on Monday, August 9, 2021, despite attempts by the National Fire Service to try and bring the situation under control.

Following this unfortunate incident, actress Beverly Afaglo through her management released a statement explaining how the fire started.

In the same statement, they gave out a mobile number for people to send their donations. Not just that but her friends in the industry Yvonne Nelson and musician Chase set up a Gofundme account trying to solicit an amount of $20,000 for her.

However, some netizens dug deep into their archives to retrieve a video of the Afaglo bragging about being rich and having lots of properties across the country.

On the back of the video, An irate Adu Sarfowaa took to social media to question why Yvonne Nelson would lead a campaign to solicit funds for the so-called wealthy actress who claims to have it all.

In a post sighted by GHPage on her Instagram page, Adu Safowaa quizzed, “Who are those raising funds and for what? How do you raise funds for someone who claims to have everything? Everyone has WAHALA. Who should go rebuild someone’s family home? Stop pls!”

She explained that the call for donation to Beverly Afaglo should ideally be done among friends and family and not by social media users who do not benefit anything from her.

She added, “This can be done among friends or family…. Not social media ….. Some of us sacrifice for about 5 people in our dm almost every week. Work hard aaaa , people will be chasing celebrity tag… hmmm boi. People re suffering in here… So u guys should make us Think ”