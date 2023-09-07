Level 100 female nursing student who went missing for days found dead with her eyes plucked out

- Advertisement -

A tragic incident has shaken the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) as a 100-level student named Atanda Modupe Deborah was discovered dead, two days after she had gone missing.

This harrowing event unfolded when Deborah, a student in the Nursing Department, stream A, Faculty of Basic Medical Science, went missing on the night of September 4, 2023, after she had ventured to her class for a study session.

Deborah’s disappearance raised alarm bells among her roommates, who grew concerned when she failed to return from her late-night study session.

The worried roommates decided to declare her missing, sparking a frantic search for the young student within the university community.

Tragically, on September 6, Deborah’s lifeless body was discovered, buried in a shallow grave behind her faculty.

The gruesome discovery revealed that her eyes had been cruelly plucked out, adding an even darker dimension to this horrific incident.

In response to this deeply distressing situation, the Registrar of the University, Mufutau Ibrahim, issued a statement on Wednesday evening.

In the statement, the Registrar ordered all students to vacate the university campuses. This evacuation likely aims to ensure the safety and security of the students in light of this shocking event.

The university management also disclosed that armed security personnel had been rapidly deployed for patrol, surveillance, and security purposes on the campus.

Furthermore, they revealed that several arrests had been made in connection to this heinous crime, indicating that law enforcement authorities are actively investigating the matter to bring those responsible to justice.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves throughout the university community, leaving students, faculty, and staff in a state of mourning and disbelief.

The search for answers and justice continues as the investigation unfolds, and the university community comes to terms with this heartbreaking loss.

GRAPHIC PHOTOS